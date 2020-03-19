Global  

‘Downton Abbey’ creator turns to the beautiful game

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — With global soccer shut down these days, fans desperate for a fix of the beautiful game may find it from a rather unlikely source — the creator of the stately “Downton Abbey.” Julian Fellowes has created and co-written the new Netflix series “The English Game,” a six-part look at the origins […]
'Downton Abbey' creator turns to the beautiful game

With global soccer shut down these days, fans desperate for a fix of the beautiful game may find it from a rather unlikely source — the creator of…
The English Game: Netflix replays the birth of modern football

A period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes recreates the start of the beautiful game.
