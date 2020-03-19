‘Downton Abbey’ creator turns to the beautiful game
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — With global soccer shut down these days, fans desperate for a fix of the beautiful game may find it from a rather unlikely source — the creator of the stately “Downton Abbey.” Julian Fellowes has created and co-written the new Netflix series “The English Game,” a six-part look at the origins […]
The English Game - Official Trailer - Netflix
From "Downton Abbey" creator and "Gosford Park" writer Julian Fellowes. Based on true events, this 19th century drama follows two footballers on opposite..
