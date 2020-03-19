Global  

Former Cardiff player Peter Whittingham dies at 35

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Peter Whittingham, a former Premier League soccer player who suffered a serious head injury in a fall on March 7, has died. He was 35. Whittingham, who retired from playing in 2018, had been in the hospital since his fall, his long-time club Cardiff said Thursday. Cardiff asked for his family […]
 Michael Chopra pays tribute to former Cardiff City team-mate Peter Whittingham who has died at the age of 35.

