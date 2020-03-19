Coronavirus latest: India's Modi urges entire country to self-impose curfew
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Deaths from the coronavirus across Spain have surged 30% in the past 24 hours. Italy plans to extend its nationwide lockdown, as India urges its nearly 1.4 billion people to stay inside. Follow DW for the latest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the people to gather at their doors and balconies at exactly 5 pm on that day to express gratitude to...