Police use DNA, genealogy to arrest suspect in 1985 slaying

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police department says it solved a 35-year-old homicide by using DNA to find a relative of the alleged killer and then created a family tree to track him down. Pensacola detectives arrested 57-year-old Daniel Wells on Wednesday and charged him with the slaying of Tonya McKinley, 23, whose body […]


