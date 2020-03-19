Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Anything is possible: World Athletics chief on moving Tokyo Games 2020 to another date amid coronavirus outbreak

Anything is possible: World Athletics chief on moving Tokyo Games 2020 to another date amid coronavirus outbreak

DNA Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
While the majority of the sporting events have been cancelled of postponed, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 had not given any statement towards the same. However now, World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said that moving the Olympics to September or October due to the coronavirus outbreak was a possibility.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: World's top female climber concerned but focused on Olympics amid coronavirus crisis

World's top female climber concerned but focused on Olympics amid coronavirus crisis 01:40

 Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world's top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the coronavirus outbreak playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.