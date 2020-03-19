Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US mortgage rates climb this week; 30-year loan at 3.65%

US mortgage rates climb this week; 30-year loan at 3.65%

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates climbed this week in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Home loan rates had hit all-time lows two weeks ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan jumped to 3.65% this […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying 00:55

 The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1% on Thursday, its second emergency rate cut in just over a week, and promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases in a fresh attempt to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnsonProperties

Stephanie Anson Mortgage Rates Climb Again this Week to 3.65% https://t.co/bPV8cLLbq5 https://t.co/ohUZMjYxG9 2 days ago

fabiolacastro

Fabulous Miami #MORTGAGE #RATES #CLIMB #AGAIN THIS #WEEK TO 3.65% It’s supply vs. demand: The supply of mortgage money went up bu… https://t.co/EgQBn6mdrB 2 days ago

LoreFajer

Loreley Fajer Mortgage Rates Climb Again this Week to 3.65% https://t.co/FRkvATzIKb 2 days ago

leecam23

LeeAnn Alexander Southwest Florida Realtor Mortgage Rates Climb Again this Week to 3.65% | Florida Realtors https://t.co/S1TUdnwQ0z 2 days ago

Kristymurphyc21

Kristy Murphy Mortgage Rates Climb Again this Week to 3.65% https://t.co/diCwiQ9AAc 3 days ago

AlmostHomeFL

Almost Home Mortgage Rates Climb Again this Week to 3.65% https://t.co/g1QLNjy9mm @AlmostHomeFL #home #realestate… https://t.co/pBvWh1gH5i 3 days ago

MrsLaidley

Christina Laidley Mortgage Rates Climb Again this Week to 3.65% https://t.co/ry2JlHOiaE 3 days ago

Richard86595446

Richard Mortgage Rates Climb Again this Week to 3.65% https://t.co/9ZAD2YJsKz https://t.co/KXCYmPXmNs 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.