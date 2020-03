Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the standout defensive back's seven-year stint in Detroit. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the trade Thursday and that Slay has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia. The Lions drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013, and he earned All-Pro honors in