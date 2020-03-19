Global  

Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

FT.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
EU’s chief Brexit negotiator becomes first senior Brussels policymaker to confirm they have Covid-19
News video: EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus

EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus 01:19

 The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Emer McCarthy reports.

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Emer McCarthy reports.

Brexit briefing: 300 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 300 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, he announced on Thursday.
France 24

Alert: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he has tested positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
SeattlePI.com

