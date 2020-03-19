Global  

Bank of England slashes interest rates to 0.1%

FT.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Unanimous decision after second emergency meeting noted ‘economic disruption’ ahead
News video: Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying 00:55

 The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1% on Thursday, its second emergency rate cut in just over a week, and promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases in a fresh attempt to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Bank of England cuts interest rates again in response to coronavirus and sends the pound soaring from a 35-year low

Bank of England cuts interest rates again in response to coronavirus and sends the pound soaring from a 35-year low· *The Bank of England has announced that it is cutting interest rates by a further 15bp taking the effective rate to 0.1%. * · *The bank's monetary policy...
Business Insider Also reported by •IndependentReutersWales OnlineBelfast TelegraphFT.comeuronewsFrance 24

'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut

'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut· *In an emergency move, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.5% in response to the coronavirus outbreak. * · *The central bank's monetary policy...
Business Insider Also reported by •RTTNews

