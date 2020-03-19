Rosie O’Donnell revives talk show for one time only

ROSIE BRINGS HER FRIENDS FOR HELP Rosie O’Donnell is reviving her old daytime talk show for one time only — and her guest list is impressive. A who’s-who of Broadway and Hollywood — including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan and Barry Manilow — plan to join O’Donnell […] 👓 View full article



1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Rosie O'Donnell To Bring Talk Show Back For 1 Night Only 00:32 Wednesday evening, former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell announced plans for a live-stream entertainment special. According to HuffPost, the brand-new episode of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show" is the first in nearly 18 years. The live-stream is scheduled to air Sunday and will feature Tony Award...