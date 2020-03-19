Global  

Rosie O’Donnell revives talk show for one time only

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
ROSIE BRINGS HER FRIENDS FOR HELP Rosie O’Donnell is reviving her old daytime talk show for one time only — and her guest list is impressive. A who’s-who of Broadway and Hollywood — including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan and Barry Manilow — plan to join O’Donnell […]
 Wednesday evening, former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell announced plans for a live-stream entertainment special. According to HuffPost, the brand-new episode of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show" is the first in nearly 18 years. The live-stream is scheduled to air Sunday and will feature Tony Award...

