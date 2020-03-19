It may take 6 months for normalcy: CII

Resort to pay cut, if need be, but keep employees safe: Vikram Kirloskar to corporates

You Might Like

Tweets about this Luv Bakhshi RT @the_hindu: India Inc. may require at least three to six months to restore normalcy and business continuity after the entire course of t… 19 minutes ago Botched Redaction @maggieNYT @politico “May take weeks”..? Really? You know we’re 18 months away from any normalcy here. 6 hours ago Mondo Alberta I've read vaccine could be 12 to 18 months away. Until that happens ... not sure we'll be seeing normalcy. Even t… https://t.co/bXeXzWNQbJ 9 hours ago Becky Chapman @PopC_Theology @ShannonJoyRadio Not me. He should never have downplayed the problem in January. Election year and h… https://t.co/4RpodvpQjO 10 hours ago Anusha Mishra Stricker measures now may allow life to return to some semblance of normalcy sooner (as in weeks, not months or yea… https://t.co/lk4ZEIUgSP 11 hours ago Doug Cooley @FrankSowa1 The pessimist view perhaps. There need not be 3 waves, a vaccine could take as little as 4-6 months if… https://t.co/HKScDGskrW 13 hours ago Kelvin You know the unfortunate thing about all these? When the coronavirus is finally contained and of course we don’t kn… https://t.co/Qs0CreeCwx 16 hours ago Sean Peters @sjoerd87777991 @hamids Yup - we have to lockdown and stay locked down for weeks. Then, gradually open things up w… https://t.co/hKYfJEbEZI 16 hours ago