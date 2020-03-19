Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by 3 death row convicts seeking stay on execution

9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea 01:23 Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020. A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending. The public prosecutor informed the court that the second mercy pleas...