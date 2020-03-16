Global  

What Does ’Shelter In Place’ Mean? Here’s What Life Is Like Under the Mandate

Thursday, 19 March 2020
News video: What does shelter in place mean? Your coronavirus questions answered

What does shelter in place mean? Your coronavirus questions answered 01:46

 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says a "shelter-in-place" order is not in the cards for the moment, but what would life look like it were to be implemented.

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home' [Video]

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
SFMTA Director of Transportation Addresses Agency Changes [Video]

SFMTA Director of Transportation Addresses Agency Changes

Jeffrey Tumlin briefs the media on changes being implemented for Muni during the shelter-in-place mandate. (3-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:19Published

Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties this afternoon issued a shelter-in-place mandate that affects close to seven million people along with businesses in the...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comBillboard.com

Apple Park employees told to shelter in place as San Francisco enacts coronavirus lockdown

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area issued a shelter in place mandate to residents on Monday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, likely impacting...
AppleInsider

