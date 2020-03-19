Aiden Løne RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told @AdamSchefter. He is the first pers… 21 seconds ago Öß§ÖLÈ†È RT @BleacherReport: Sean Payton tells @AdamSchefter he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. The Saints coach is the first known case in… 27 seconds ago Lorraine S. Haake RT @PostSports: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is first prominent NFL figure known to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co… 33 seconds ago automotive Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Becomes First Person In NFL To Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/NVVTUTzolf 37 seconds ago Alma RT @people: Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Making Him the First Known Case in NFL https://t.co/CJLOifOxUg 48 seconds ago 1LowBattery💫 RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus. First known case in the NFL. 1 minute ago d-rock trot New Orleans Saints head coach is first NFL figure to have positive coronavirus test https://t.co/VihF68GU2U 2 minutes ago TheAlteredAngle New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus - https://t.co/E9LxxBfD88 2 minutes ago