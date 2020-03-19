Global  

Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first known COVID-19 case in the NFL.
