Tired of ‘Into the Wild’ rescues, locals want bus removed

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — They’re tired of the deaths and multiple rescues near a decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska’s most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want the it removed, something the state has no intention of doing. The long-abandoned vehicle was made […] 👓 View full article

