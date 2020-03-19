Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tired of ‘Into the Wild’ rescues, locals want bus removed

Tired of ‘Into the Wild’ rescues, locals want bus removed

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — They’re tired of the deaths and multiple rescues near a decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska’s most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want the it removed, something the state has no intention of doing. The long-abandoned vehicle was made […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.