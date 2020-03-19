Todd Gurley is suddenly available — Could he be a good fit for Seahawks? Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Almost immediately following one of the more stunning moves of the week in NFL free agency — the Rams’ decision to cut running back Todd Gurley with four years left on his contract— came the next logical question. Could Seattle be interested in trying to sign a player who has been one of the more […] 👓 View full article

