Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > There's something different about the new quarterback coach at Brown University. She's Australian.

There's something different about the new quarterback coach at Brown University. She's Australian.

The Age Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Heather Marini's introduction to American football came in the middle of a Melbourne winter as an 18-year-old. Now she is the first female division one position coach in the US.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turtles think ocean plastic smells like food, study finds [Video]

Turtles think ocean plastic smells like food, study finds

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — New evidence suggests that sea turtles are drawn to the smell of plastic debris found in the ocean, according to a report published in Current Biology. The research team..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:55Published
‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen [Video]

‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen

A 'Millennial Burnout Coach' is charging stressed-out young professionals $2,000 to help them find their inner zen. Charlene Rymsha, 43, runs a company called Everyday Coherence in New York, and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Brown Bears' Heather Marini is first female Division I football position coach: 'It means there will be a next'

Heather Marini, the Brown Bears' new quarterback coach, forged her own path from Australia to become Division I's first female position coach.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

svnriente

ً RT @juustmolls: For anyone looking for something to watch during self isolation, there is a docu-series on Netflix called ‘Explained’ it’s… 2 minutes ago

wetsockq

here's my gay account I went to target today because my mom needed something and there was like 3 different large groups of teenagers sta… https://t.co/eseDmPicZR 3 minutes ago

FlamesOfThePast

Kentaro Date 健太郎の "There's something different about me and this, Rin Okumura guy. I know what to do with my flame." #bot 4 minutes ago

Vic_Arious

Chris Chard RT @iainpayten: Here's a ripper read for all you WFHers. **** There's something different about the new quarterback coach at Brown Universi… 8 minutes ago

OJGotJuice_

 There’s something about topping off a whiteclaw with vodka that hits different 9 minutes ago

MimeticValue

😷Mimetic Contagion😷 RT @pratyushbuddiga: When his story first came out, it was heralded as "typical" of Asians pushing their kids towards excellence. However… 19 minutes ago

MagentaRocks

PLEASE STAY HOME!! @MissKnox I’m so sorry. Maybe there is something you can do temporarily? All the schools are trying to do distance… https://t.co/g8puwj6Jq9 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.