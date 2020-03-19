Global  

GOP opposition emerges to direct payments to Americans, key plank of coronavirus rescue plan

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as opposition emerged from some key Republicans to one of the central elements of the plan — direct cash payments to many Americans. President Donald Trump has expressed support for the approach in recent […]
