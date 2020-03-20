Global  

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus

BBC News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.
News video: California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:33

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

Gov. Newsom, LA County Issue 'Stay At Home' Orders [Video]

Gov. Newsom, LA County Issue 'Stay At Home' Orders

Moments after L.A. County officials issued a stay-at-home order for residents to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended a similar order to all of California.

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening announced a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the threat of COVID-19. (3-19-20)

California issues 'stay home' order; U.S. death toll hits 200

California issued a statewide 'stay at home" order on Thursday for its 40 million residents and Washington warned Americans to return home or stay abroad...
Reuters

Coronavirus update: California issues state-wide stay at home order, Italy’s death toll outstrips China’s

FXstreet.com

