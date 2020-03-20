Global  

Coronavirus latest: California issues 'stay at home' order

Deutsche Welle Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Argentina's president says the country will go into mandatory quarantine. Follow DW for the latest.
News video: Governor issues statewide order to stay home

Governor issues statewide order to stay home 03:06

 Governor issues statewide order to stay home

'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom [Video]

'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom

California&apos;s governor on Thursday (March 19) issued a statewide &quot;stay at home order&quot; directing residents to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order [Video]

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:09Published

Coronavirus update: California issues state-wide stay at home order, Italy’s death toll outstrips China’s

California issues 'stay home' order; U.S. death toll hits 200

California issued a statewide 'stay at home" order on Thursday for its 40 million residents and Washington warned Americans to return home or stay abroad...
Reuters India


