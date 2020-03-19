Global  

Why it is important for this Iranian-Australian to celebrate Persian New Year

SBS Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Since migrating to Australia, this family has celebrated Nowruz - also known as Persian New Year - in Australia. The family explains what Nowruz means to them and why they’re celebrating it.
