Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Federal budget delayed, new restrictions on indoor gatherings

Federal budget delayed, new restrictions on indoor gatherings

The Age Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The federal budget will be delayed, Scott Morrison saying the uncertainty around financial forecasts had made it impossible to hand down a budget in May.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal [Video]

Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErykBagshaw

Eryk Bagshaw RT @1petermartin: Budget delayed until October. https://t.co/SbcEdTb2gj via @ErykBagshaw #COVID19 #coronavirus #ausecon #auspol 6 seconds ago

1petermartin

Peter Martin Budget delayed until October. https://t.co/SbcEdTb2gj via @ErykBagshaw #COVID19 #coronavirus #ausecon #auspol 2 minutes ago

brucceeeAUS

💧brucceee #RaiseNewstartForAll RT @JohnPassant: Federal budget delayed, new restrictions on indoor gatherings https://t.co/N3nACnNR9q via @smh 3 minutes ago

inquisitiveGyn

Dr Bec Szabo 💦🧼✋🏼🤚🏼🛑🦠 RT @smh: Breaking: The national cabinet has agreed to a cap of one person per four square metres for indoor gatherings and the federal budg… 7 minutes ago

Theexpresspaper

The ExpressNewspaper The Federal Government has announced that all non-essential indoor activities would now be subject to further restr… https://t.co/V91mD0vfTM 15 minutes ago

MarillaDruitt

Marilla Druitt RT @theage: BREAKING: The national cabinet has agreed to a cap of one person per four square metres for indoor gatherings and the federal b… 16 minutes ago

seanys

💧🇨🇳 Sean the “keyboard warrior” RT @WAtoday: #BREAKING The national cabinet has agreed to a cap of one person per four square metres for indoor gatherings, including in pu… 18 minutes ago

Wraithaz

Glenn Floods RT @1EarthMedia: There's one way of burying the rorts ... Federal budget will be delayed until October as the uncertainty around financial… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.