More than 5,100 Air Canada flight attendants to be laid off amid massive COVID-19 slowdown

CBC.ca Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Air Canada is set to lay off more than 5,100 members of its cabin crews because of a dramatic drop in flights related to the COVID-19 outbreak, CBC has learned.
