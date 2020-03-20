Global  

Fact check: Can Trump use the Stafford Act to order a national, mandatory 2-week quarantine?

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
A post on Facebook claims the president will invoke the Stafford Act to order a national, mandatory two-week quarantine. We rate this claim false.
