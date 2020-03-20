Global  

Senator Richard Burr Sold a Fortune in Stocks Before Coronavirus Meltdown

Friday, 20 March 2020
Two weeks after the sales, the North Carolina Republican warned a nonpartisan group that the virus could soon cause a major disruption in the United States.
Senator Richard Burr Sold a Fortune in Stocks as G.O.P. Played Down Coronavirus Threat

After the sales in February, the North Carolina Republican warned a group that the virus could soon cause a major disruption in the United States. Three other...
Senator Sold Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Stocks After Suggesting U.S. Was Prepared for Coronavirus

Two weeks after the sales, Senator Richard Burr warned a nonpartisan group that the virus could soon cause a major disruption in the United States.
