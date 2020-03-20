Global  

India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

The Age Friday, 20 March 2020
The case drew international attention and prompted Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties for rape, part of a wave of changes as India confronted its appalling treatment of women.
News video: India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape 02:15

 India hanged four men on Friday (March 20) who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women. Libby Hogan reports.

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak [Video]

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convict’s lawyer AP Singh made questioned the victim’s mother for not knowing about her daughter’s whereabouts on the day of the incident. His statement came after the four..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder [Video]

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

The four men, who were convicted to death in 2013, were executed at New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:06Published

India hangs four men convicted for fatal Delhi gang rape

The case drew international attention and prompted Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties for rape, part of a wave of changes as India confronted its appalling...
Sydney Morning Herald

Nirbhaya case: A timeline from December 16, 2012 to March 20, 2020

Nirbhaya convicts' namely Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Pawan Gupta were handed death sentence and executed at 5:30 am on Friday morning at...
Mid-Day

