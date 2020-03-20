Global  

Chloroquine is being tested as a COVID-19 treatment: 'It's a good drug, but you've got to be careful'

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced Chloroquine is being fast-tracked for clinical testing as a treatment for COVID-19. It can have deadly side effects.
FDA testing coronavirus treatments including chloroquine, plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn addressed the ongoing work of the agency in terms of its work on potential treatments and vaccines...
TechCrunch

