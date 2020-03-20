Nvm. RT @business: Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus https://t.co/iPSlOK4bi2 30 seconds ago

PlanetaUniversitário RT @markets: Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus https://t.co/KZHYmqr8Un 55 seconds ago

Shelli Drummer Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/urSHgOBGtZ 58 seconds ago

Natalya RT @nypost: Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/6Yy9lzEjho https://t.co/9qtxyZhS4N 3 minutes ago

CHAIRMAN KVA(VETS) - DR KAHARIRI Animal disease surveillance and control is the primary surest way to deal with zoonotic diseases. Why wait till it… https://t.co/mB80jSREqI 4 minutes ago

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/MaTXaxaYTZ | @theage https://t.co/yAGW7zu8jr 6 minutes ago