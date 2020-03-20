Global  

Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus

The Age Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The case comes after a 17-year-old Pomeranian died shortly after testing positive for the virus.
News video: Dog Released From Coronavirus Quarantine Dies In Hong Kong

Dog Released From Coronavirus Quarantine Dies In Hong Kong 00:41

 A dog in Hong Kong reportedly died two days after being released from coronavirus quarantine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Actress Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus

Actress Indira Varma has become the second Game of Thrones star to test positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Can your dog or cat get Covid-19 and can you catch it from your pet?

A dog in Hong Kong, whose owner was infected, has tested 'weak positive' for the virus
Independent

Tanzania: Bongo Star Mwana FA Tests Positive for Coronavirus

[Nairobi News] Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He becomes the second celebrity from bongo to publicly reveal...
allAfrica.com

Tweets about this

twtnvm

Nvm. RT @business: Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus https://t.co/iPSlOK4bi2 30 seconds ago

PlanetaUniversi

PlanetaUniversitário RT @markets: Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus https://t.co/KZHYmqr8Un 55 seconds ago

ShelliDrummer4

Shelli Drummer Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/urSHgOBGtZ 58 seconds ago

malutable

Natalya RT @nypost: Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/6Yy9lzEjho https://t.co/9qtxyZhS4N 3 minutes ago

SKahariri

CHAIRMAN KVA(VETS) - DR KAHARIRI Animal disease surveillance and control is the primary surest way to deal with zoonotic diseases. Why wait till it… https://t.co/mB80jSREqI 4 minutes ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/MaTXaxaYTZ | @theage https://t.co/yAGW7zu8jr 6 minutes ago

Plushplaxicuss

Just buy me a Corona! @andmichaelgreen Why no posters been made or why show won't be picked up https://t.co/rlVqULXg69 9 minutes ago

