Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
‘Justice has prevailed,’ Mr. Modi tweeted, although without directly mentioning the Nirbhaya case
News video: Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News 03:22

 As the date of execution of the Nirbhaya convicts approaches, 3 out of the 4 death row convicts have appealed to the International Court of Justice for a stay on their hanging. But what powers does the ICJ have? #NirbhayaConvicts

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS..

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Nirbhaya’s convicts hanged: ‘Justice delayed but not denied’- here are some quick reactions

Here is how top political figures reacted to the hanging of all 4 Nirbhaya case convicts on Friday.
Nirbhaya case: Last meeting done for all but 1 convict

The family members of three Nirbhaya convicts have already had their “last meeting”, when they were allowed to meet in a closed room and touch each other....
Tweets about this

GorwaniNikhil

Nikhil Gorwani Live: Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi on Nirbhaya convicts' execution https://t.co/sJm5pyhHBj 2 minutes ago

NehaLuvsNew

NehaB RT @ndtv: "Justice has prevailed": PM Modi after #Nirbhaya convicts' hanging. https://t.co/doy38J7WVH https://t.co/1PFhUjSfhv 5 minutes ago

Nh1News

Nh1 News Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts Read more at:… https://t.co/BmhQdPcn0b 6 minutes ago

DKashmirimages

Kashmir Images Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts https://t.co/hD4Sh60Eeg https://t.co/BueflBSUrX 11 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV "Justice has prevailed": PM Modi after #Nirbhaya convicts' hanging. https://t.co/doy38J7WVH https://t.co/1PFhUjSfhv 12 minutes ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @Oneindia: Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women, said PM @narendramodi #NirbhayaGet… 12 minutes ago

Oneindia

OneIndia Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women, said PM @narendramodi… https://t.co/u7QILCOSuJ 14 minutes ago

mathrubhumieng

Mathrubhumi Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts https://t.co/9nltM8ut72 #mathrubhumi 15 minutes ago

