Kreuzer set for four months out, requires surgery

Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer needs surgery after suffering a foot injury in the season-opener and will be out for four months, the club has said.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Family of Filipino toddler with facial tumour appeal for medical help



A toddler is suffering from a mystery illness that has caused a giant tumour shaped like an elephant's trunk to grow from his nose. Jaylord Oclarit from Bogo, four, started suffering from the growth.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago Personal trainer gets skin removal surgery after 240 pound weight loss



Meet the newly-certified personal trainer who was eating nearly 8,000 calories a day before losing 240 pounds in a single year and getting his excess skin removed."On March 20th 2017 I was 450 pounds,".. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: AFL 2020: Matthew Kreuzer to miss up to four months after surgery on foot fracture Ar… https://t.co/JK8HFRsOWk 51 minutes ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer needs surgery after suffering a foot injury in the season-opener and will be out for four… 1 hour ago Real Footy (AFL) Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer needs surgery after suffering a foot injury in the season-opener and will be out fo… https://t.co/k1burSgl3w 1 hour ago