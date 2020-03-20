Australia faces being locked down suburb by suburb Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The national cabinet will next week consider how to implement lockdowns on a suburb-by-suburb basis after a tightening of restrictions on all pubs, cafes and other non-essential indoor activities. 👓 View full article

