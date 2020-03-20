Maharashtra to close shops, offices in Mumbai to curb spread of coronavirus
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Maharashtra on Friday decided to close all shops and offices except those providing essential services in India's financial capital Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur until March 31 in an attempt to restrict the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of the state said.
Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Restrictive...
