Abhijeet Kulkarni RT @thefield_in: "Forever in our hearts" One of the greats of #IndianFootball PK Banerjee is no more. Tributes for the legend here: http… 9 seconds ago

Novy Kapadia RT @FootHubIndia: A dark day for Indian football as we lose a national sporting icon in P.K. Banerjee today. Watch as @NovyKapadia pays hi… 11 seconds ago

. RT @WIONews: Legendary India footballer P K Banerjee died here on Friday after battling prolonged illness. The 1962 Asian Games gold-medall… 15 seconds ago

Raima Chatterjee RT @jeet30: Football Legend P k Banerjee passed away. His contribution to Indian Football has been Immense. Condolences to his family and a… 34 seconds ago

The New Indian Express RT @Xpress_Sports: Rated by FIFA as #India's greatest player of the 20th century, football legend #PKBanerjee died aged 83 in Kolkata. http… 35 seconds ago

Sourav Dutta Indian football legend PK Banerjee dies at 83 https://t.co/h1hgjUV86I via @dna @dna 2 minutes ago

Supreeth Mohan Alias SuMo RT @PTI_News: Indian football legend P K Banerjee has died, says family source 2 minutes ago