Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > McLachlan's 11 take 20 per cent pay cut

McLachlan's 11 take 20 per cent pay cut

The Age Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The AFL's Gillon McLachlan-led executive will take an across-the-board pay cut in the vicinity of 20 per cent in response to the financial crisis the game is facing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daniel30488522

Daniel RT @MayneReport: This 20% pay cut for the AFL brass would be more credible if Gillon's salary was disclosed in the first place. Richard Goy… 2 days ago

AFLivebroadcast

AFLstream 📰 McLachlan's 11 take 20 per cent pay cut https://t.co/daaRTvgFO7 https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ #AFL https://t.co/dih00rei9P 2 days ago

JakeNiallTHEAGE

Jake Niall RT @agerealfooty: The AFL's Gillon McLachlan-led executive will take an across-the-board pay cut in the vicinity of 20 per cent in response… 2 days ago

MayneReport

Stephen Mayne This 20% pay cut for the AFL brass would be more credible if Gillon's salary was disclosed in the first place. Rich… https://t.co/uKDPs6lcoC 2 days ago

all_afl_news

all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: Coronavirus Australia: AFL executive take 20 per cent pay cut Article Length: Medium… https://t.co/BFTeJZKkv9 2 days ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) The AFL's Gillon McLachlan-led executive will take an across-the-board pay cut in the vicinity of 20 per cent in re… https://t.co/XqEAbEyMuo 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.