Coronavirus | Shopping malls in Delhi to be shut, says Kejriwal

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Those selling essential items such as vegetables and medicines will continue to function
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Murphy Orders Indoor Shopping Malls To Close

Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Murphy Orders Indoor Shopping Malls To Close 02:40

 After 8 p.m. Tuesday night, indoor shopping malls will no longer be open for business and new restrictions will be in place for other public gatherings. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be closed; grocery & pharmacy stores to stay open [Video]

Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be closed; grocery & pharmacy stores to stay open

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, Delhi government has announced that all malls in the capital will remain shut till further orders. Kejriwal also said that preparations of hospitals will be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published
Gov. Hogan Issues Order To Close Shopping Malls, Entertainment Venues Across Maryland [Video]

Gov. Hogan Issues Order To Close Shopping Malls, Entertainment Venues Across Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan orders the closure of any enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues across the state effective at 5 p.m. Thursday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:09Published

Coronavirus | Shopping malls, weekly markets in Gurugram told to shut down

All shopping malls, except the pharmacy and grocery stores and supermarkets running from inside their premises, and the weekly markets in Gurugram ha
Hindu

Greece to shut down shopping malls, cafes as coronavirus spreads

Greece will shut down shopping malls, cafes and bars to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus after confirmed cases jumped to 190, health authorities said on...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournalsReuters IndiaMotley Fool

lmchaudhary

Er.Lalit Chaudhary RT @bbmanpuria: AAP Govt.Of Delhi should distribute free Mouth Mask for protection from Coronavirus to the people of Delhi & at Metro Stati… 17 minutes ago

BrainandMoney

Bloodbath Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be shut with immediate effect https://t.co/j9zdDapUg6 3 hours ago

LokeshSharma085

Lokesh Sharma Delhi government has taken the decision to closed shopping malls to control #coronavirus. Delhi Metro will not run… https://t.co/uaJ1AqRbMO 3 hours ago

viveksharma36

Vivek Sharma RT @IndiaToday: #Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Delhi govt shuts shopping malls! #Covid19 #IndiaFightsCoronavirus Get all the updates… 3 hours ago

jvsk3

J Venkatesh RT @IndianExpress: Taking to Twitter, @ArvindKejriwal said, "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except gro… 4 hours ago

IndiaNamoS

IndiaNamo 4. 4 Cities of Maharashtra ie #Mumbai #Pune #Nagpur and #Chinchwad Has Been Alomost Locked Down till 31st of March.… https://t.co/uJRuI1W9lN 4 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Taking to Twitter, @ArvindKejriwal said, "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (excep… https://t.co/jWtvRl8Lr3 4 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine #Coronavirus Live Updates | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said the government is closing down all shopping malls,… https://t.co/LeyjgrFEcH 5 hours ago

