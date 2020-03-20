Global  

Foreign affairs minister tests negative for COVID-19

Friday, 20 March 2020
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he doesn't have COVID-19 after suffering from flu-like symptoms following an international trip two weeks ago.
