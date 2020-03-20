Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump's 'Chinese Virus' racism isn't accidental — making it all the more stupid ǀ View

Trump's 'Chinese Virus' racism isn't accidental — making it all the more stupid ǀ View

euronews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Trump's 'Chinese Virus' racism isn't accidental — making it all the more stupid ǀ View
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' 01:04

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his description of the coronavirus as the 'Chinese virus' because it 'comes from China', he told reporters at the White House.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News [Video]

US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump has been using the label Chinese virus to refer to the COVID-19. He defended this as a correct identifier because the virus had in fact originated from China. His choice of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments [Video]

Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments

Asian-American actress Lana Condor has blasted U.S. leader Donald Trump after he refused to back down from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference on..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump defends using ‘Chinese Virus’ label, ignoring growing criticism

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his increasingly frequent practice of calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” ignoring a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comZee NewsBelfast Telegraph

China says Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet smears China

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet calling the coronavirus a "Chinese virus" smears China and said Beijing...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stephenpinder

Steve Pinder ☮️ 🌊🇺🇸 RT @eugenegu: As an Asian American, I don’t feel safe under Trump. By repeatedly calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” he’s scapegoa… 1 minute ago

marcusng123

marcusng123 RT @eugenegu: @realDonaldTrump There it is. I’ve been deathly afraid of this exact moment where Trump turns to racism and xenophobia and ca… 2 minutes ago

glendagotrocks

Glenda Gotrocks RT @BlackHammerOrg: If those possibilities are in fact true, an extra layer of hypocrisy is added to all the red scare propaganda, Trump ca… 2 minutes ago

betobe14999808

b-2-b @betobe RT @VoteBlueIn2020: Ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin jabs Trump for calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus' https://t.co/EfoWzxuGZI 2 minutes ago

ssmunsell

Suzanne Munsell RT @atrupar: "We continue our relentless effort to defeat the Chinese virus" -- Trump again begins today's coronavirus news conference with… 3 minutes ago

brettroad1983

Jeffrey “So Donald Trump is now calling Covid-19 the “Chinese virus.” Of course he is: Racism and blaming other people for… https://t.co/auDnCClZmC 4 minutes ago

msnph

MSN Philippines Lin rips Trump for 'racism' https://t.co/Q2KeiforAh https://t.co/JwO2sSPphL 4 minutes ago

demsrdopes

[email protected] RT @CbusPaulieD1977: @kristjanahronn @mallen2010 @jabinbotsford @realDonaldTrump And also, Trump only very recently started calling it that… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.