Sick parents with 102° fevers denied coronavirus test, as son begins vaccine trial

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
As Pennsylvania parents stayed home with Coronavirus symptoms, their son participated in a test that could change the course of a global pandemic.
Sick parents learn 102° fevers not enough for coronavirus test as son starts vaccine trial

As Pennsylvania parents stayed home with Coronavirus symptoms, their son participated in a test that could change the course of a global pandemic.  
