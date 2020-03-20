Global  

Man uses drone to walk dog during coronavirus lockdown

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
A man in Limassol, Cyprus found a clever way to walk his dog amidst a government-mandated coronavirus lockdown.
News video: Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus

Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus 00:59

 This man was living in Italy during the lockdown to avoid coronavirus. He went to his garage to ride his bicycle. He rode and made several short loops. His dog followed and ran after him as he rode the bike. He got off once he completed his exercise.

