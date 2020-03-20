Global  

F1 aims for coronavirus ventilator plan in 'next few days'

BBC News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Formula 1 teams are aiming to work out a plan to increase the supply of medical equipment to fight coronavirus within a few days.
News video: Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Working To Inject Economy Amid Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Working To Inject Economy Amid Outbreak 02:26

 Federal health officials are warning that the number of coronavirus cases in the nation could balloon over the next few days as test results come in; Natalie Brand reports for CBS News.

