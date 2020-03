🇺🇸Mpskr🇺🇸Q sent me RT @CaliConserv1: Nearly 40,000,000 Californians will soon be on lockdown...ordered to stay home to stop the spread of the Chinese virus...… 3 seconds ago Ian Reitz National coronavirus updates: Californians ordered to stay home, cases jump past 13,000 in US https://t.co/KWS4GeGnzn 19 seconds ago Jessie Wardarski RT @AP: From today's AP Morning Wire: 10,000 dead worldwide; Italy's virus toll eclipses China's. 40 million Californians ordered to stay… 22 seconds ago 甘茶登志朗 RT @Reuters: Nearly 40 million Californians have been ordered to stay at home as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and… 55 seconds ago Cathy Farrow 40M Californians ordered to stay home to halt coronavirus | CBC News https://t.co/ohyOPz2dkB 2 minutes ago Don Summer Nearly 40 million Californians have been ordered to stay at home as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coron… https://t.co/fTfS1iEwdq 2 minutes ago iHans2m Californians ordered to stay home; New York pleas for urgent help to fight coronavirus https://t.co/Xhx8e2FT4R 2 minutes ago Oscar Rivera @GavinNewsom the southern border continues to be wide open. Why are Californians ordered to Stay At Home while thou… https://t.co/fXAx47jlCM 3 minutes ago