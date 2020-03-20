Global  

Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The dream of playing under the bright lights of March Madness, of possibly hoisting a national championship trophy, wiped out by the coronavirus. For a handful of players, earning a postseason honor offers a glimmer of happiness amid […]
