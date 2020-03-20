Global  

Quick flip as ‘Onward’ goes from movie theaters to homes

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions. ‘ONWARD’ SHUFFLE Pixar’s […]
