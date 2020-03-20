Global  

Cuomo bans gatherings, nonessential workers to stay home

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced sweeping orders Friday that will severely restrict the ability of more than 19 million New York state residents to gather and socialize and to require workers in nonessential businesses to stay home. The Democratic governor said the “drastic action” was needed to check the rapid spread of […]
 On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has made a bold move to stop the spread of CoronaVirus. Business Insider reports he will sign an executive order mandating all nonessential workers to work from home. The order will take effect Sunday evening. This order will exclude pharmacies, grocery...

