Students will be awarded GCSEs, AS- and A-levels based on past work and mock exams



Recent related videos from verified sources Health workers screen Thai students for coronavirus during school exams



Health workers are screening students in Thailand for coronavirus before they take their exams. Footage from Wednesday (March 11) shows the teenagers arriving to complete their studies, despite.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:38 Published 1 week ago Beyond 20/20 Works To Help Kids See Clearer, Giving In-Depth Eye Exams



The program that delivers comprehensive eye exams to students who either failed the state-mandated screening or were referred by a teacher or specialist. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:52 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources GCSE and A-level grades to be awarded based on teacher assessments GCSE and A-level students will be given grades based on teacher assessments, after exams were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Belfast Telegraph 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this