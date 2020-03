Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — While some celebrities try to keep details of their personal lives to themselves, Pamela Adlon turns her life into content for “Better Things,” and nothing is too private for the TV comedy. Last season, scenes showed the show’s main character, Sam, suffering the indignities of night sweats, weight gain and prepping […] 👓 View full article