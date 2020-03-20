Global  

Anthony Fauci was ready for this coronavirus, even if America was not

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Thursday’s White House news conference began and, within minutes, so did the cries of alarm on Twitter: “Where is Dr. Fauci?” “What happened to Dr. Fauci? “Dr. Fauci, paging Dr. Fauci. Where the heck is Dr. Fauci?????” Most Read Stories What I want you to know about coronavirus, from a Seattle woman who […]
Fauci To America: Get Ready To Hunker Down [Video]

Fauci To America: Get Ready To Hunker Down

Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreads [Video]

Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreads

The head of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health strongly cautioned Americans against gathering in public places and to take the risk of contracting coronavirus seriously. This..

Straight-talking Fauci explains outbreak to a worried nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — If Dr. Anthony Fauci says it, you'd be smart to listen. As the coronavirus has upended daily life across the globe, Fauci has become the...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top expert on infectious diseases, says it's "not too late" for broader coronavirus testing system

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top expert on infectious diseases and has served as scientific adviser for every president since Ronald Reagan, spoke before a...
