What to do in Seattle this weekend even if you’re social distancing due to coronavirus
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Yes, Seattleites, even if you're healthy, you should stay inside this weekend. Yes, that might seem like a bummer. So here are some ways to spruce up your weekend while also practicing proper social distancing. Six feet, people!
