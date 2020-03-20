Global  

Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses 4000 after massive one-day rise

Friday, 20 March 2020
Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses 4000 after massive one-day riseItaly's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 627 in one day to reach 4032, in a massive 18.4 per cent increase - the highest daily death rate so far.
News video: Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 01:04

 Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll increased by 427 in the past 24 hours in Italy. China announced that there...

Tweets about this

naveengor999

NCG RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Italy death toll from coronavirus again hit biggest one-day high https://t.co/otcIOcRwkh https://t.co/8NBWytBass 3 seconds ago

ziadkhatib

Ziad Khatib, MSc, EMBA, PhD RT @Tuliodna: This is surreal, from the guardian, so not likely to be fake news: "Italy’s government is evaluating whether to close all “n… 4 seconds ago

mahobili

Dead Riasat, who dis? RT @WarsontheBrink: BIG BREAKING: Italy reports 6557 new cases of #Coronavirus and 793 new deaths. Total number of Confirmed cases reac… 5 seconds ago

HeikkiMikola

Heikki Mikola RT @eppe: Ppl get out of the fucking bars and go home or I’ll come and remove you violently myself after my hospital shift ends. You want a… 8 seconds ago

kimmari

Kim Mari 🦔 RT @AJEnglish: Italy reports 793 deaths in a day, taking its toll to 4,825 https://t.co/NIoOZ1cKG4 | #Coronavirus https://t.co/meUS3Y7tjT 11 seconds ago

Odawgdelepine

Owen Delepine🌲 RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Italy reports death toll from coronavirus has risen to 4,825, up 793 from Friday. The total number of coronavirus… 11 seconds ago

SpanishDan1

SpanishDan #FBPE RT @uk_domain_names: We have had exactly the same number of deaths (233) from the coronavirus as Italy had 14 days ago. Our progression has… 13 seconds ago

socladianna

Dianna RT @MailOnline: Further 793 people die of coronavirus in Italy in the past 24 hours taking country's death toll to 4,825 https://t.co/83nrq… 14 seconds ago

