Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses 4000 after massive one-day rise

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll increased by 427 in the past 24 hours in Italy. China announced that there...
