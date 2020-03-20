Global  

Trump: States can cancel standardized tests because of coronavirus school closings

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Because of coronavirus-related school closings, Betsy DeVos and President Donald Trump are waiving requirements for standardized tests this year.
News video: How to Keep Your Kids on a Schedule During Coronavirus School Closings

How to Keep Your Kids on a Schedule During Coronavirus School Closings 01:12

 Not sure how to keep your kids on a schedule while they are away from school during coronavirus? Veuer has some tips.

